King Charles' coronation: When will we see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis? William and Kate's children look set to step into the spotlight

Details of King Charles's coronation were released by Buckingham Palace over the weekend – and it promises to be quite the celebration!

While the coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May, there are a number of exciting events in the days that follow, including a star-studded coronation concert.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals if he will attend King Charles' coronation

Loading the player...

The celebrations are reminiscent of those held last year to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. At the time, the monarch was supported by her family who made a number of public appearances to show their support and love for her.

It was also when little Prince Louis really stepped into the spotlight, winning over the nation with his cheeky personality, dance moves and funny faces.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Party at the Palace

So, will Louis and his older siblings also take part in their grandfather's coronation?

REVEALED: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's unusual school activity

DON'T MISS: Princess Kate's morning ritual with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis

The first sighting of Prince William and Princess Kate's children will likely come on the big day itself. Certainly, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to watch the coronation as it takes place at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to attend the coronation

It remains to be seen whether Prince Louis, four, is considered a little too young for the formal event – although given its importance, William and Kate might make an exception.

TRENDING: Princess Charlotte's special connection to Princess Diana's family

DISCOVER: Princess Charlotte could be given this royal title when Prince William becomes King

Little Louis is highly likely to attend the big concert with his family on Saturday, however. He famously attended the Platinum Party at the Palace – clearly in his absolute element – and was at one point seen watching the performers while sitting on his grandfather's knee.

Prince Louis has a very close bond with his grandfather the King

Prince Louis' close bond with King Charles has been evident on many occasions since his birth in 2018.

Whether grabbing his grandfather's nose in his official birthday portraits, waving at him energetically, or trying to get over to him on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by cutting in front of his late great-grandmother the Queen, there have been a number of very sweet moments between the pair.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.