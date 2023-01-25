How Sarah Ferguson celebrated Princess Eugenie's baby news The Duchess of York was in good spirits

Sarah Ferguson has shared her utter delight at the news that her daughter Princess Eugenie is expecting baby number two.

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of York was pictured leaving Maison Estelle private members club in Mayfair, no doubt celebrating her wonderful family news.

The 63-year-old was attending the venue with her son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is married to her other daughter, Princess Beatrice. Edoardo, of course, set to become an uncle once again when Eugenie's new arrival makes an appearance in summer.

The pair left around 9:30pm and Edoardo flashed a smile for the cameras before they were driven off in their car together.

Sarah was wearing a black outfit and Edoardo had opted for a white unbuttoned shirt and a dark suit jacket.

Eugenie shared her personal news on Instagram, writing: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," and an announcement was also made by the palace: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,"

Eugenie's Instagram feed included the most adorable photo of her son August kissing her baby bump as the whole family look forward to a new arrival, which we don't know the gender of yet.

It's been a rollercoaster time for Eugenie's mother Sarah as on Sunday, the royal attended Lisa Marie Presley's funeral in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

Sarah stood up to give a short speech at the ceremony, paying tribute to her late friend, who she called "Sissy".

She said: "We need to stoke our flames within to celebrate extraordinary Lisa Marie. I stand here with great honour, because we called each other Sissy.

"I've been here with you all for all your lives and I stand here with great honour. So Sissy, this is for you with affection".

