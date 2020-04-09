Sarah Ferguson is reaching out to others during the coronavirus lockdown. The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she has released a new colouring book to help battling boredom. "I am so excited to launch my free to download Arthur Fantastic colouring book. Please share your coloured in images to @serenitypress and I will be drawing some winners from a lucky dip," she told her 264,000 followers. Among those to show their support to Sarah was her future son-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is engaged to Princess Beatrice. He shared a series of different coloured love heart emojis in praise of her efforts.

Sarah Ferguson has released a new colouring book

The Duchess has certainly been doing her bit during the lockdown. The York family have used their self-isolation to make sure that frontline workers across the country are well taken care off to keep them going at this very difficult time. In recent weeks, Sarah and her daughters have arranged deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes, skincare products, and even pastries to places such as the Hammersmith Hospital and King's College Hospital in London. Deliveries have also reached frontline nurses and carers in Lochaber, Scotland, as well as the Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales.

Sarah is believed to be self-isolating at the Royal Lodge with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. It's an uncertain time for the family. Beatrice and Edo are due to marry on 29 May, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they have been forced to cancel their wedding reception. Furthermore, following the announcement of a UK lockdown, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not they will even be able to go ahead with the ceremony (the Church of England also stipulated a restriction to five guests before the lockdown was put in place).