Sarah Ferguson reveals fun Christmas plans with Princess Eugenie's son August The author is a doting grandmother to two grandchildren

Sarah Ferguson is very much looking forward to spending Christmas with her two daughters and their families in Sandringham this year.

The 63-year-old, who divorced ex-husband Prince Andrew in 1996, is set to join King Charles and other senior members of the royal family at the Norfolk-based residence for the festivities as they mark the first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson describes granddaughter Sienna as 'very, very beautiful'

She is a very proud grandmother to two young children - Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, who turned one in September, and Princess Eugenie's son August, who will turn two in February - and will relish the chance to spend the special season with them.

Opening up to HELLO! about the festive season, Sarah confessed she will very much be a hands-on grandmother. "I love a family Christmas," Sarah told us. "I'm so proud of my children as mothers, I really spoil them every day. When it comes to gifts for the grandchildren, I often buy them toys that I like myself.

"When my girls were growing up, I used to get them Barbies and we would spend hours playing with them. At the moment, August is into trucks and train sets."

The author lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Andrew. The former couple were married in 1986 but announced their separation in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later.

Sarah has previously gushed about her two daughters being 'phenomenal mothers'

Nevertheless, Sarah and Prince Andrew, 62, remain on incredibly good terms and frequently come together with their daughters for special family occasions.

Last year, the mother-of-two opened up about her grandkids. While attending HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards at the Corinthia London, Sarah described Eugenie and Beatrice as "phenomenal mothers", and revealed the sweet bond she has formed with little August.

"My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year."

