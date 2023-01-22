Riley Keough details Lisa Marie Presley's motherly love in letter read at Graceland funeral The late musician passed away at age 54 on 12 January

It is a sad day in Tennessee and beyond, as the funeral for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only daughter, is being held in the late musician's legendary home of Graceland.

Stars, family, fans, and close friends of the Presley family all gathered on 22 January, ten days after the star's death, to honor her life.

Lisa Marie passed away suddenly on 12 January after suffering from cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her three daughters, Riley Keough, 33, and her twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14.

Her late son Benjamin Keough's girlfriend, Diana Jay, plus Austin Butler, who played Elvis in the Baz Luhrman biopic, were also in attendance.

Per CNN, other notable attendees included former Memphis Mayor A.C. Wharton, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Lisa's manager Jerry Schilling. Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose performed, as well as Alanis Morissette.

The outlet reported that Priscilla's eulogy at the memorial was brief, though it included a poem from her granddaughter, Riley.

"Our heart is broken," Priscilla said during her eulogy, adding: "Lisa, we all love you."

"She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart, is the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love," she said on behalf of the 33-year-old.

The actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, also spoke on her behalf reading from a letter she wrote.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Memphis estate

According to CNN, it said: "I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms.

"I remember that feeling as a child, and I remember that feeling two weeks ago on your couch. Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way that you loved me."

