The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special event at BAFTA on Monday, ahead of the launch of Kate's Shaping Us campaign.

Mum-of-three Kate, 41, has pledged that her early years campaign will provide parents with the "very best information and support" needed to raise their children.

The royal couple were joined by a host of celebrity supporters at the evening event staged at Bafta's London HQ, with former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton and England football captain Leah Williamson among the guests.

William and Kate made quite the entrance, with the Princess debuting a red Alexander McQueen trouser suit, with matching accessories, and statement earrings.

Shaping Us is a new long-term campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which aims to transform the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, with support from a range of high-profile figures from the world of media, music, science and sports, the campaign will begin with the release of a short film, highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.

In a speech the princess said: "The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become.

"During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for life.

"And it is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.

"This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

Kate outlined the scope of the campaign, describing it as a long-term project beginning with how a child develops and the importance of the formative years.

It will go on to "explore in more depth the importance of a child's social and emotional world" and the significance of relationships and "surroundings and experiences".

She added: "And of course, by understanding our own childhoods – what has shaped our own beliefs, relationships, behaviours and feelings – we, as adults, are better placed to play our part in positively shaping future generations."

Rochelle Humes was among the celebrity supporters.

