Princess Kate makes red hot fashion debut in trouser suit

On Monday evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special event at BAFTA ahead of the launch of Kate's Shaping Us campaign, which the royal teased over the weekend.

Looking as stunning and as stylish as ever, the mother-of-three wore looked ravishing in a vibrant red va-va-voom suit by go-to designer, Alexander McQueen, and her famous hair looked glossy as ever as it draped over her shoulders. Immaculately natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Duchess Kate proves the suit trend is here to stay, and if you want to add a two-piece to your collection, check out our edit of the best suits for women.

The royal couple were joined by one of the campaign's celebrity champions, Rochelle Humes, as well as members of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's Advisory Group, and representatives from the early years sector.

Kate's work with Shaping Us is a new long-term campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which aims to transform the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

Headed up by the Princess, with support from a range of high-profile figures from the world of media, music, science and sports, the campaign will begin with the release of a short film, highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.

We last saw the 41-year-old on Thursday, when she headed to a foodbank in Windsor.

Braving the cold weather, rocked a fabulous raspberry colourway, choosing a cashmere polo-neck jumper in crimson, which she teamed with a matching coat from high street favourite Hobbs. Together with trousers from Jigsaw and heels, she brightened up the cold January morning, that's for sure!

The royal wore her fabulous mane loose and expertly blowdried, and as she turned her head and smiled for the cameras, we caught a glimpse of her gold earrings, which looked like a pricey buy. But no, they were actually £18, from Orelia. The brunette royal has a penchant for cheap earrings, and we love her for it.

