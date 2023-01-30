King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are hiring - and it's a dream role! The monarch needs extra help at his royal residence

King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are on the hunt for an extra pair of hands at Buckingham Palace, it has been revealed.

The Royal Household posted a job advert for an Assistant to the Diary Manager of King Charles III and Camilla via LinkedIn on Monday.

Based at Buckingham Palace, the exciting job involves managing the King and Queen's official programmes, speeches and messages, patronages, and correspondence.

The job description on LinkedIn reads: "Joining a department with a wide remit and reporting to the Diary Manager to The King, you'll take on a role of unique variety. You'll provide support on the official work of The King and The Queen Consort, their Private Secretaries, and all other households."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Royal Ascot

The exciting announcement comes after the palace confirmed the schedule for King Charles' upcoming coronation on 6 May. The monarch's coronation will take place on a Saturday, the first to do so in over 100 years, and the service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry".

It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

The coronation will begin with the King's Procession, where Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey after travelling from Buckingham Palace.

The role is based at Buckingham Palace

Following the service, the newly crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family. The day's events will finish with senior royals appearing on the balcony with Charles and Camilla.

Sunday 7 May will see a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

Numerous street parties for the Coronation Big Lunch are also expected to be held on the Sunday.

