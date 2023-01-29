King Charles reunites with Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey at church – photos The monarch was pictured with Lady Susan Hussey for the first time since the Buckingham Palace race row

King Charles enjoyed a church outing with his sister Princess Anne on Sunday, attending the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham alongside the Queen's former lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, who was at the centre of a Buckingham Palace race row last November.

The 74-year-old monarch and the Princess Royal, 72, were spotted marching towards the church in Norfolk, smiling as they greeted well-wishers along the way. King Charles looked smart in a tweed coat, grey trousers and brown shoes, while Princess Anne wrapped up against the winter chill in a brown wool coat, adding a patterned silk scarf and a furry hat.

The pair appeared in good spirits during their Norfolk outing, arriving separately from the Queen's former lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.

Lady Susan, who is Prince William's godmother, stepped back as a Buckingham Palace aide in November following reports she made racist comments to invited guest Ngozi Fulani, from charity Sistah Space.

King Charles and Princess Anne visited St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

This marks the first time Charles has been pictured alongside Lady Susan since the incident.

At the time, a palace spokesperson said: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

Lady Susan Hussey was pictured for the first time since the palace race row

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."

The following month, Lady Susan Hussey met with Ngozi Fulani at Buckingham Palace to offer "her sincere apologies" for her comments.

A statement from the palace said at the time: "A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month.

King Charles and the Princess Royal greeted onlookers

"At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."

Prince Harry has since surprised viewers by defending Lady Susan during his interview with Tom Bradby.

