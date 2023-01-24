King Charles' Crown Estate takes on Elon Musk's Twitter in legal dispute The Crown Estate manages property in London's West End

King Charles' Crown Estate has issued court proceedings to Elon Musk's Twitter for rental arrears.

According to a claim in the High Court, the social media platform has been refusing to pay its rent to the Crown Estate, whose profits go to help support the British Government.

A representative said that it had previously contacted the social media company about its rent, and is currently in discussions with bosses there, reports PA.

The arrears are allegedly in relation to an office space close to London's Piccadilly Circus.

Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter in October

It comes after Mr Musk, the world's second richest man, bought Twitter for $44bn (£35m) in October.

According to reports in December, Mr Musk stopped paying rent on all of Twitter's office space around the world, including its headquarters, in a cost-cutting effort.

The Crown Estate is one of the biggest landlords in the UK, but the money it makes ultimately is paid to the Treasury.

Over the last decade the Crown Estate has handed around £3 billion to the Government, which it has been able to use for public services.

This includes many commercial sites in London, which are popular offices and shops. It also includes the seabed off the British coast, which is currently making a lot of money from new wind farms being built offshore.

Twitter did not immediately reply to PA for a request for comment.

