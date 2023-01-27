Prince Harry's new plans ahead of dad King Charles' coronation revealed It's unclear whether Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry has been vocal about mental health, with the subject being so important that he took up a senior role with charity BetterUp.

In March, the Duke of Sussex is set to attend one of their conferences in person, joining the company in San Francisco on 7 and 8 March. The conference, which has been named Uplift, is set to discuss "purpose, performance and human transformation" in today's society.

WATCH: Prince Harry says there’s been 'a lot of pain' between him and William

Loading the player...

Also speaking at the conference will be Insecure star Issa Rae, Ugly Delicious host David Chang, Peloton vice-president Robin Arzon and academic Adam Grant.

READ: Prince Harry to jet to UK for private wedding?

Harry's appearance at the summit is set to be his first official in-person event since the release of his memoir, where he discussed his life as a member of the royal family.

In one extract, Harry spoke about his upbringing from his father, King Charles, detailling how his father often didn't know how to be a dad, and sometimes copied things that his grandfather had done.

The Duke of Sussex will speak at an upcoming conference

Harry claimed that Charles' notable lack of affection stemmed from his own personal experience as a child.

According to Prince Harry, Charles' inability to express his emotions was particularly noticeable following the death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

Everything you want to know about King Charles

In his book, the father-of-two explained how Charles sat on the end of his bed at Balmoral Castle before sharing news of his mother's tragic death. Despite the heartbreaking news, the Duke further claims that his father did not hug him or show any signs of physical comfort.

Harry's relationship with the royals is currently strained

It is currently unclear whether Harry will attend his father's coronation, with the main ceremony due to take place on the same day as Harry's son Archie's birthday.

When asked by ITV's Tom Bradby about potentially attending, Harry didn't directly answer whether he would head back for the historic event.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," he said. "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.