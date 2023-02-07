Prince Harry hints at UK visit in passionate video message The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild since 2007

The Duke of Sussex shared a passionate call to action and hinted at a return to the UK, as he appeared in a special video message for one of his longstanding patronages.

"For the past 15 years that I've been patron, I've been immensely grateful for the work that WellChild does and moved by the stories I hear and the people I meet," Harry began. See how the Duke wants you to get involved with the charity in the video message below…

WATCH: Prince Harry shares call to action for WellChild charity

Harry, who has been patron of WellChild since 2007, appeared to confirm that he would be attending the awards ceremony in the UK later this year, saying: "Each year I so look forward to meeting with the Award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been due to attend last year's WellChild Awards ceremony on 8 September, but pulled out so Harry could travel to Scotland as concerns grew for his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite not being able to meet last year's winners in person, Harry fulfilled his promise and made an emotional video call to their winners and their families from his Montecito home.

The Sussexes at the 2019 WellChild Awards

In a video exclusively shared with HELLO! back in October, Harry appeared visibly moved when told his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been so proud of him.

WellChild is the national UK charity that supports children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

For more information, visit: www.wellchild.org.uk

