Prince Harry and Meghan to celebrate special occasion at King Charles's coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at King Charles's coronation on 6 May is yet to be confirmed, with Prince Harry addressing the matter in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby.

Whether the Sussexes do fly to London for the service remains to be seen, but there's another special occasion for the couple to celebrate on the day.

Harry and Meghan's eldest child, Archie, will mark his fourth birthday on 6 May, and no doubt his parents will plan something special for their little boy.

The Sussexes celebrating Archie's first birthday

In the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries, which aired in December, Meghan could be making a spectacular balloon arch for her son's milestone first birthday.

A rare snap of the family celebrating alongside Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also included in the series, which showed Archie wearing a yellow party hat with confetti all over his high chair.

A video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to Archie was shared at the time, in support of a Save The Children campaign.

Harry and Meghan introduced their son two days after his birth

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London, with Harry sharing details about his son's birth in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

The tot spent the first six months of his life living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, before Harry and Meghan took an extended break in Canada ahead of their announcement that they wanted to step back as senior royals in January 2020.

Since the summer of 2020, the Sussexes have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.

The couple celebrated Lilibet's first birthday during their trip to the UK last year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, with a tea party at Frogmore Cottage.

