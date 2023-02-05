Woman who claims she took Prince Harry's virginity finally breaks silence The royal's memoir was released in January

A woman claiming to be The Duke of Sussex's first lover has broken her silence for the first time since the release of Harry's candid memoir, Spare.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, digger driver Sasha Walpole has alleged that she is the mystery "older woman" whom Harry lost his virginity to in a field behind a busy pub.

At the time, Sasha had been a groom at the then-Prince Charles' Highgrove estate. She claimed that their moment of passion took place during her 19th birthday party in 2001.

Prince Harry released his memoir in January

Sasha, 40, explained how she'd kept their secret rendezvous under wraps for 21 years, and only chose to speak about her experience after Harry put pen to paper.

She said: "I'm surprised Harry put it in his book. It was such a long time ago, we were teenagers. It just doesn't really seem a big deal to me because I've obviously known for so long.

"Nobody from back then would be surprised that it was me and Harry. A lot of people knew about it."

She added: "Our lives have gone in different directions since then. If I seen (sic) him in the street I would like to think that we could go for a drink. We were really good friends back then and I wish him all the best."

The Duke married Meghan Markle in 2018

In his eye-opening memoir, Spare, the Duke intimately describes how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman. He claims it took place in a field behind a "very busy pub" and that the woman treated him like a "young stallion".

The surprising revelation comes after Rupert Everett claimed that he knew the identity of Harry's "older woman". Speaking to The Telegraph, the St. Trinian's actor said: "By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is.

"And it wasn't behind a pub. And it wasn't in this country." When asked if he was suggesting the duke had purposefully tried to cover his tracks to protect the identity of the woman involved, the star reportedly replied: "I'm just putting it out there that I know."

