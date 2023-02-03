Prince Harry reunites with Courteney Cox for first time since Spare revelations Prince Harry revealed he had accidentally taken drugs at a house party hosted by Courteney Cox

Prince Harry and Courteney Cox were among the many guests at Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal with partner Portia, and it was the first time they were together since Harry wrote about the Friends star in his memoir, Spare.

In on candid extract, the Duke of Sussex revealed that in 2016 he and a friend went to a house party that had been thrown by the Hollywood actress. During their time there, they had spied a "huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" that turned out to be the hallucinogenic drug, magic mushrooms.

Harry detailed how after taking the drug, a toilet bowl transformed itself into a head that screamed at him.

Harry and Courteney weren't the only stars at the event, as Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan, while Courteney's old co-star, Jennifer Aniston, was also at the glitzy bash.

It was the first time the royal couple were seen together following the release of Harry's memoir. They have been laying low since the new year, though they did recently open up about their upcoming plans ahead of King Charles' coronation in May.

Harry had been seen beforehand as last month he was pictured alongside childhood best friend, Nicky Scott, as the pair spent several hours at Ganna Walska Lotusland, a botanical garden that has been named as one of the ten best gardens in the world.

Prince Harry spoke about past drug use in Spare

Harry was seen carrying three books and a flask while Nicky carried a flask with him.

The pair were both dressed for the winter climate with Harry wearing a blue puffer jacket and grey trousers alongside a hat.

Nicky styled out a grey jacket and jeans, and also had a pair of sunglasses on top of his head.

Nicky first met Harry when they were 13, and during the Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, he revealed how he and the Prince would speak to one another after lights out.

