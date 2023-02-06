Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spur other royal family member to ditch UK for US Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank could be set to leave the UK behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito for almost three years now, and it appears as though they have hopes of encouraging another royal family member to make the leap across the pond too!

A fresh report by the Daily Mail suggests that the Sussexes have been encouraging Princess Eugenie and her family to consider a relocation from the UK to the US. Prince Andrew's daughter, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, is believed to be considering the move after she welcomes her baby.

WATCH: Inside Princess Eugenie's close bond with Prince Harry and children

Loading the player...

Where would Princess Eugenie live in the US?

The Sussexes are happily settled in the plush enclave of Montecito, with celebrity neighbours being the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. While this sought-after area could be a possibility for the family, it has been detailed that West Hollywood is more likely to be the chosen area for Eugenie and Co.

Cousins Eugenie and Harry have a close relationship

This would be around a 90-minute drive for them to visit Prince Harry, Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet – much shorter than the 15+ hour journey from the UK. Eugenie has remained very close to the Sussexes even after they stepped down as senior royals, and she has even made the trip across the pond for visits.

Eugenie is no stranger to stateside living as she lived in New York before for work, from 2013 to 2015, residing in an apartment in the Meatpacking District.

Where does Princess Eugenie live now?

Last year, Princess Eugenie moved out of Harry and Meghan's UK base of Frogmore Cottage, moving back into her marital home of Ivy Cottage. While the cottage is incredibly beautiful, it is bijou in size and wouldn't be suitable for the couple to raise two children, so it is no surprise that they are seeking out alternative accommodation.

FAMILY: Princess Eugenie's parenting style mimics Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's approach

Eugenie is currently living at Ivy Cottage

Will Princess Eugenie pay for her own home?

Princess Eugenie is not a working member of the royal family, meaning she has her own 'normal' job and takes in her own income. Her husband Jack Brooksbank is also a businessman and has a marketing project based at CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club in Portugal. While Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew has the option to assist her financially, Eugenie will not receive accommodation support from the Crown Estate as other working royals may do.

TRENDING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mammoth kitchen revealed as Archie bakes

Eugenie has visited Harry and family stateside before

When is Princess Eugenie having her baby?

In Eugenie's sweet pregnancy announcement, which included a cameo appearance from her son August, she revealed that her due date is in summer this year.

Eugenie is expecting baby number two

While it's unlikely the royal will be more specific than that, we're sure a social media update will announce the new arrival just as she did with her firstborn. It is reported that the relocation will take place after the baby is here, so perhaps late summer or early Autumn.

Stay up to date with royal news with our latest podcast. We chat all things King Charles in this episode...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.