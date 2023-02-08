Who is Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter, Margarita Armstrong-Jones? Her great aunt is Queen Elizabeth II

Thursday marks the poignant anniversary of Princess Margaret's sad death. The late Queen's sister was dubbed the Diana of her day and enjoyed a lively life surrounded by Hollywood's glitterati.

As we reflect on her extraordinary life, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at her lookalike 20-year-old granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Who is Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones?

Lady Margarita is the daughter of David Armstrong-Jones, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and his estranged wife Serena, as well as the only granddaughter of the late Princess Margaret.

Lady Margarita with the late Queen

The jewellery maker is currently 25th in line to the throne behind her older brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, now 23.

Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones was born on 14 May 2002 at the Portland Hospital in London, and was named after her paternal grandmother, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, both of whom died shortly before her birth.

Princess Margaret died on 9 February 2002

Who are her parents?

Her parents, David and Serena Stanhope tied the knot in October 1993 at St Margaret's Church in Westminster.

Lady Margarita with her mother, Serena

After 26 years of marriage, a spokesperson confirmed in February 2020 that the couple had separated and would be getting a divorce.

What does Lady Margarita do now?

Following in her father's footsteps – David founded his own bespoke furniture company – Lady Margarita runs her own jewellery brand called Matita. The 20-year-old creates handmade silvery jewellery inspired by the natural world.

The student's jewellery creations

Beyond this, the youngster has a penchant for photography, regularly updating her Instagram page with alluring portraits from around the world.

Is she close to the royal family?

Aged eight, Margarita attended the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding as a bridesmaid. Joining her in the bridal party were Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem, and Eliza Lopes, the then three-year-old granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Lady Margarita at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding

More recently, the royal was spotted at the late Queen's emotional funeral service at Westminster Abbey on 19 September. She was accompanied by her brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones and her father, David.

