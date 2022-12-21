Royal family's Christmas gifts revealed by special guest

The late Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting has shared a fascinating and rare insight into what kind of presents the royals love to give at Christmas.

Lady Anne Glenconner, 90, began working for Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister at the age of 39, and recalled how Princess Margaret was "very thoughtful" when it came to gifts.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: "She loved visiting antique shops and gave me several pieces I had admired while out shopping with her, including a Victorian egg set with white and gold antique egg cups slotted into a ceramic tray."

Lady Anne added: "Though she went to a lot of trouble, you never quite knew what you were going to receive. Sometimes we'd be given handbags that had clearly been worn by her. I received one that I'd seen her use, but actually that was rather special, having one of her own bags."

Princess Margaret was renowned for her love of fashion

Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was often pictured wearing one of her many coveted handbags in the crook of her arm.

It has been widely reported that the royals gift one another jokey or novelty gifts, and Lady Anne seemed to confirm the rumour, revealing to the newspaper: "I've never been there when the Royal family themselves exchanged presents but I know that they're quite simple or jokey things – never terribly expensive."

While the Princess of Wales previously revealed she made the late Queen some homemade chutney for Christmas, it's been reported that her husband, Prince William, once gifted his grandmother with a pair of slippers that had her face emblazoned on them.

