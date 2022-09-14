How many siblings did the Queen have? The Queen passed away on 8 September

The royal family have been in mourning following the death of the Queen on 8 September, with her children and grandchildren at the forefront.

Her Majesty had a large family, and growing up, the monarch also had a younger sister, Princess Margaret. During their childhood, the two princesses were incredibly close, and when she became monarch, Margaret had a direct line to Her Majesty, but like any siblings they also argued from time to time, but they always made up.

One friend, Reinaldo Herrera, commented that the pair would regularly gossip with one another over the phone.

Sadly, Princess Margaret passed away in 2002 following a period of declining health that left her paralysed on one side.

The Queen was hit hard by the passing of her younger sister, and at her funeral she was seen in tears, one of the few times that the monarch had shown visible emotion.

The Queen with her younger sister

Her Majesty will reunite with her younger sister when she is laid to rest in the George VI memorial chapel, where other members of her family and husband Prince Philip lie.

Through Margaret, the Queen has a niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, and a nephew, David Armstrong-Jones.

Her Majesty had a strong bond with Sarah and David

The pair were incredibly close with the monarch, and David was part of the procession as the Queen's coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, where it will now lie in state until the state funeral on 19 September.

The Queen was said to "adore" Sarah, and only allowed her niece to accompany her to her favourite hideaway, Craigowan Lodge, in Aberdeenshire.

Sarah was a chief bridesmaid at King Charles' wedding to Princess Diana and is a godmother to their son Prince Harry. She was also selected to act as a godmother to Prince Edward's daughter Louise and the Duke of Gloucester's daughter Rose.

