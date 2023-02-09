Prince William and Princess Kate's first visit to Cornwall with new royal titles - live updates The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Falmouth

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just arrived for their first joint official visit to Cornwall, since taking on the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple received quite the reception as they arrived in Falmouth - see them greeting the crowds in the town.

WATCH: William and Kate greeted by crowd in Falmouth

Loading the player...

Cornwall holds special memories for the Waleses, having taken their children on family holidays to Tresco on the stunning Isles of Scilly in recent years.

HELLO! is bringing you live updates…

Ahead of their visit, Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess will learn about Cornwall’s maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community."

William and Kate became The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.

NEWS: The Princess of Wales spotted at Prince George's rugby match – with dog Orla by her side

The crowds turned out to greet the couple, with the Princess receiving a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

William looked like he had a good chat with one local.

Kate wrapped up in her Hobbs 'Celeste' coat for her visit to Falmouth, over a high-necked burgundy dress.

For their first stop, William and Kate are visiting the National Maritime Museum Cornwall where they will meet local people working on the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a fourteen-foot sailing dinghy which was given as a royal wedding present to the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The National Maritime Museum Cornwall is located in Discovery Quay and is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, having been established in 2003. It features fifteen galleries, a boat building workshop and interactive exhibits, making it a popular destination for families and tourists across Cornwall and beyond.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.