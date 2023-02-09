Queen Camilla receives sweet note with playdate request for Princess Charlotte! King Charles's wife was on a solo visit in Battersea

All eyes were on Queen Consort Camilla on Thursday as she stepped out for a solo visit in London.

The royal was warmly welcomed during her trip to the STORM family centre which supports adults and children affected by domestic violence, as it celebrated its 19th birthday. And the excited onlookers were visibly delighted as they got the chance to meet their VIP visitor - who was more than happy to get stuck in.

Watch as the Queen Consort gets arty with her signature

But for one little girl the encounter meant just one thing – the opportunity to secure a playdate with Princess Charlotte!

At one point, King Charles’s wife was approached by the youngster, aptly named Charlotte-Rose, who presented Camila with a handwritten request to meet the young royal. With a smile, the Queen Consort reassured her she would pass the message on.

During her visit, Camilla had the chance to step inside the community kitchen where she met some of the centre’s attendees, along with nursery staff and volunteer helpers.

She also spent time with some survivors during a domestic violence discussion over a cup of tea, before joining a reception where some of the activities that STORM offers were showcased: including candle making, art lessons and computer skills.

Down-to-earth Camilla really got stuck in, and was happy to pick up paint pens and add some finishing touches to a canvas, before signing her initials, CR.

Camilla then unveiled a commemorative plaque and cut a cake to celebrate her visit to STORM.