The Princess of Wales showed off her strength as she celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's world-breaking achievement.

Kate visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday to mark Army Officer Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica, and tried her hand at pulling two tyres during a training exercise, as seen in the video below.

During the visit, Captain Chandi made speech to students about her expedition and was joined by the Princess in presenting an award to Simrat Soggi, one of the winners of Preet’s national school logo competition.

Kate, who was patron of Captain Chandi's expedition, joined students as they take part in some activities which bring to life the expedition and how Preet prepared for it, including some examples of how she trained.

Kate tried her hand at strength training during her visit, pulling two tyres which Captain Chandi used in her training.

Kate got stuck in and had a go at pulling two tyres each weighing 20kg in a spell of resistance training. The tyres were used by the Army Officer to prepare for the endurance challenge of tugging all her kit and supplies across Antarctica on a 120kg sledge while battling temperatures of -30C and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

Kate greeted Captain Chandi with a warm welcome as she arrived at the college, telling her: "Well done. You're an inspiration to others."

The Princess opted for a smart-casual ensemble, wearing a boucle jacket from high street favourite, Zara, over a simple long-sleeved top and navy fitted trousers. She completed her ensemble with her trusty Veja trainers.

Ahead of the visit, Kensington Palace said: "The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience. She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organisations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President."

