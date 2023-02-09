Prince William and Princess Kate's Falmouth visit disrupted by protestor The Prince and Princess of Wales carried out their first official visit to Cornwall with their new royal titles

The Prince and Princess of Wales brushed off heckles from a protestor during their first official visit to Falmouth as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on Thursday.

The man, holding a blank sheet of paper, as seen in the footage below, shouted, "No more monarchy" at the couple as they greeted locals in the crowd.

WATCH: Protestor disrupts William and Kate's Falmouth visit

Loading the player...

The lone protestor, who did not want to give his name, was held back by police who he said "were worried that people were going to get annoyed and attack".

Speaking afterwards, he added: "It is the 21st century, we don't need a monarchy. It's ridiculous."

ROYAL NEWS: Queen Camilla receives sweet note with playdate request for Princess Charlotte!

Prince William and Princess Kate seemed unfazed by the minor disruption as they spoke with members of the public.

After leaving the National Maritime Museum Cornwall where they tried the hand at boat restoration, Kate was surprised by Jim Embury, a former teacher from her prep school.

Kate was reunited with her former history teacher

Kate said, "oh my goodness” and hugged Mr Embury, now a volunteer at the museum, before exclaiming: "I do recognise you."

"I remember the classroom and everything," she told him. "Are you based here now? And you are volunteering here? Wow. That is such a small world.

"I'm trying to teach my daughter all the things you probably taught me."

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Embury said he taught Kate history in the mid-1990s.

William and Kate took the time to speak with the crowds in Falmouth

When asked what sort of pupil she was, he replied: "I have to say fantastic. It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid. It was 25 years ago."

On their second stop of the day at The Dracaena Centre, Kate joined in with the Hokey Cokey as she joined a music session for parents and babies.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.