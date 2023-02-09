Prince William and Kate Middleton unite for heartfelt social media message The Prince and Princess of Wales were devastated by the news of the recent earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken to their Twitter feed to share their sadness following the recent earthquake in Turkey, and to also share an appeal for those in need.

Taking to their Twitter page, the royals wrote: "We have been horrified to see the harrowing images coming out of Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquakes this week. Our thoughts are with the communities affected and we are pleased to support the @decappeal campaign which will aid the response on the ground."

They signed off with their initials and reposted the DEC Appeal page that urged followers to donate following the natural disaster.

The earthquake struck central and southern parts of Turkey, alongside northern areas in Syria on Monday, and it is believed that at least 21,000 people have died in the disaster, with a further 70,340 injured, at the time of writing.

The earthquake is one of the strongest quakes to hit Turkey in modern history, and is the deadliest earthquake since the 2010 quake in Haiti.

Countries from across the world have launched international humanitarian appeals and have dispatched medical personnel and supplies.

Areas have been devastated by the earthquake

World leaders have also extended their sympathies to the countries, with many royals sending heartfelt messages in the days following the natural disaster.

Among the many monarchs was King Charles, who in a message shared on Tuesday said: "My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in South East Turkiye (Turkey).

"I can only begin to imagine the scale of suffering and loss as a result of these dreadful tragedies and I particularly wanted to convey our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the families of all those who have lost their loved ones.

"Our thoughts and special prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this appalling natural disaster, whether through injury or the destruction of their property, and also with the emergency services and those assisting in the rescue efforts."

