King Charles shared an incredibly sweet moment with a little boy as he visited the University of East London on Wednesday.

The tot brought smiles to everybody's faces as he enthusiastically handed the monarch a bouquet of flowers. Take a look at Charles's reaction to the cute gesture in the clip below…

The interaction between the King and the four-year-old came as he toured the university's Stratford campus for its 125th anniversary, unveiling a plaque and opening its new hospital and primary care training hub.

The hub hosts a range of wards that simulate real-life hospital care – including accident and emergency, intensive care and maternity care – and will train future NHS professionals on the university's nursing and physiotherapy courses.

Charles had a sweet exchange with a four-year-old boy

Charles also shrugged off a comment about his son, Prince Harry, as he greeted students.

One asked the King: "Can you bring back Harry?"

Charles replied: "Who?" after initially mishearing, before bursting into laughter when he understood what the man had said.

It comes after Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, last month, in which he detailed his strained relationship with members of the royal family, including his father, stepmother, Camilla, and older brother, Prince William.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to any claims or allegations made in the book or the Sussexes' six-part Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

Charles toured the university's hospital training hub

Earlier on Wednesday, the King and Queen Consort met London's Bangladeshi community during a trip to Brick Lane.

The monarch also met with Ukraine's President Zelensky for the first time at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Queen Consort Camilla had her own sweet interaction as she promised a little girl she would pass on her note requesting a playdate with Princess Charlotte.

Camilla made her pledge to eight-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson when she visited Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London, an experience she described as a privilege and honour.

