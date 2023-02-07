Prince William confused by resemblance to one of his children - and Princess Kate agrees! The Prince couldn’t get over the striking similarities

Much is made of the strong resemblances within the royal family - but one photo had even Prince William doing a double take.

The Prince of Wales suffered a case of mistaken identity in 2020 when he paid a visit to the Khidmat Centres in Bradford with his wife, Princess Kate.

The couple were presented with cupcakes baring beautiful photos of the royal couple to mark their important milestones, including their wedding day and the births of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But it was when Prince William bent down for a closer inspection that he became confused.

You can watch his funny reaction here...

William queried: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" to which an astonished Kate replied: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

William then asked again: "Is that me?" Upon confirmation that the photo was indeed of him and not little Charlotte, he said: "Oh my goodness, that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before. Very alike in similarity.

”Is that Me? Is that Charlotte? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Oh my goodness! Is that me? That looks like Charlotte. That's incredible!” - #PrinceWilliam about this picture on the cake. pic.twitter.com/5CGwBaq2eL — 【 ᴇʟɪsᴀᴠᴇᴛ 】 (@walesroyall) January 15, 2020

“Well done you that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible."

It comes after Princess Kate sparked identity confusion just last week when she shared a childhood photo as part of her Shaping Us campaign.

Kate posted a photograph showing her in the arms of her father, Michael Middleton, reaching out and touching his face with her hands. and while many royal fans doted over the adorable photograph, several were baffled.

"I thought it was Prince Louis!" penned one follower, as another wrote: "I legit thought that WAS Louis! I couldn’t understand the outfit? Took a minute to realize it was C[atherine]!"

"Louis is your TWIN," agreed another, while a fourth added: "Is it just me or is there a very big resemblance between Catherine and Louis?"

