Princess Anne's bittersweet day after happy family celebrations The Princess Royal headed out for a solo engagement on Tuesday

Princess Anne undertook another solo engagement this week – although this one proved to be bittersweet.

The Princess Royal, who recently celebrated husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence's birthday, paid a special visit to Sandown Park on Tuesday.

She was there to present a trophy to the winners of a race that has been named in honour of her beloved late grandmother, The Queen Mother.

The Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother Memorial Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle is an annual contest held at the Surrey racecourse. The race is restricted to amateur jockeys who are either serving or retired members of the military.

The Queen Mother passed away on 30 March 2002 at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. She was 101.

TOP STORY: Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite ahead of coronation after sad family death?

She was passionate about jump racing and was never shy to show her enthusiasm when one of her horses won. At the time of her death, she had a dozen horses in training. It's said the sport allowed her to relax among friends, and enjoy a large gin and a small bet.

TOP STORY: Sarah Ferguson has surprising response when asked about Harry and Meghan

TRENDING: Monarchs who have stripped grandchildren of royal titles – like Queen Margrethe

Princess Anne certainly managed to bring some sunshine to a gloomy day on Tuesday for her visit to Sandown.

She chose to wear a number of cherry red accessories, including a stylish beret and floral print silk scarf which she swept across her neck.

Her hair was perfectly styled into her signature chignon, while she wore a touch of rosy blush and a slick of classic red lipstick.

ROYAL CHILDREN: Princess Kate makes hilarious confession about Prince Louis

TOP STORY: Charles Spencer shares new post as Harry and Meghan's eviction is confirmed

Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair, previously gave HELLO! an insight into the history behind the royal's iconic style. Check out the video below to see some of her most quirky outfits.

Loading the player...

"Princess Anne has always worn her hair in a classic 1920s style throughout her whole royal working life. From French pleats to twisted updos, each style she has worn has had lots of volume from the roots and usually brushed back off her face.

"With each style, she has worn it so very elegant and gracefully.”

LISTEN: King Charles' adventures from the cockpit while piloting planes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.