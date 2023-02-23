Princess Anne shows support for Lady Susan Hussey after 'racism' row Lady Susan Hussey was the Queen's lady-in-waiting

Lady Susan Hussey is moving forward after being embroiled in a palace race row in November.

The 83-year-old issued a "sincere apology" to Ngozi Fulani after comments she made – graciously accepted by Ms Fulani – and pledged to deepen her awareness and "learn more about the issues in this area".

Since Lady Susan's expression of regret, the royal family have stood by her.

In January, she was pictured alongside King Charles and Princess Anne at a church service in Sandringham.

And this week, Anne again showed her support for Lady Susan – the Queen's former lady-in-waiting and Prince William's godmother.

According to the Daily Mail, the 83-year-old stepped in for Anne when she was unable to attend the memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston on Tuesday, held at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

"Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service," a family friend told the publication. "She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It's great to see her back in the royal fold."

Lady Susan stepped back as a Buckingham Palace aide in November following reports she made racist comments to invited guest Ngozi Fulani, from charity Sistah Space.

The following month, she met with Ngozi at Buckingham Palace to offer "her sincere apologies" for her comments.

A statement from the palace said at the time: "A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."

It continued: "Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.

"The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities."

