Princess Anne's latest look has fans saying the same thing

Princess Anne got fans all talking on Friday after she was captured in the weekly social media roundup carrying out an investiture.

In the photo, the Princess Royal, 72, appeared to be sporting a pair of navy blue tights - and it's safe to say the public liked her style! The hosiery sparked comments from fans of the mother of Zara Tindall who were delighted to see her carrying out her duties.

WATCH: Princess Anne causes hilarity during royal outing

One fan penned: "I love the Princess Royal's blue tights." A second wrote: "Princess Anne," alongside a starry-eyed emoji. However, while Anne is no stranger to bold fashion choices, her blue-looking tights appear to be the result of flash photography as in a separate image, she is wearing a pair of traditional tights.

Royal fans are loving the weekly roundups

A third added: "I have really enjoyed seeing The Royal Family this week. Their outgoings have been fun to watch." A fourth replied: "How nice to see our Royal family keeping up their duties. They are very special ."

Another stand-out moment, captured in the post from the week, saw the Prince and Princess of Wales attempting a spin class whilst visiting Wales on Tuesday.

Princess Kate is known to enjoy a sporting activity

The royal couple both took to stationary bikes, with their instructor telling them they had to sprint on the bikes for 45 seconds. The Princess of Wales, who is famed for her incredibly strict exercise regime, took the challenge in her stride and beat her doting husband after a 45-second race.

In contrast to William's hesitancy, his wife upped the ante, adding extra gears to her bike to make it even more challenging, asking: "Can I make it harder?"

The couple were visiting Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre to learn about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, and Princess Kate's willingness to throw herself into fitness challenges is something she has been praised for in the past.

