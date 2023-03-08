Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf pictured for first time since heart surgery The monarch was joined by daughter Crown Princess Victoria

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has been pictured for the first time since undergoing heart surgery two weeks ago.

The Swedish royal court shared a new photograph of the monarch, 76, as he held a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committee. Learn more about the kings and queens of Europe in the clip below...

The king was seated at the top of the table and joined by his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria, in the opulent Louisa Ulrika's dining room at the royal palace in Stockholm.

The palace gave an update following King Carl's procedure on 20 February, stating: "The operation went according to plan and the King is doing well.

"The King thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him, and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare."

The King was joined by Crown Princess Victoria

Ahead of the procedure, the royal court said that the operation would be "performed using laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery".

King Carl will celebrate his Golden Jubilee this year, with the monarch officially marking 50 years on the throne on 15 September.

He and wife, Queen Silvia, share three children – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine – as well as eight grandchildren.

On Tuesday, the palace announced that Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, will be moving back to Stockholm from the US with their children.

The couple are parents to Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and four-year-old Princess Adrienne.

The Swedish royals pictured together in 2022

In a statement, the place said: "HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill and family are moving home to Stockholm in August 2023.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Sweden for the time being.

"Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will go to preschool."

It added that the family-of-five will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.

