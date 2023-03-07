Princess Madeleine set for a big move from the US this summer Princess Madeleine shares three children with husband, Christopher O'Neill

The Swedish royal court has announced a big move for Princess Madeleine and her family.

The royal, 40, who is King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's youngest child, is set to return to her home country after living in Florida in the United States since 2018.

Madeleine and financier Christopher have lived in Stockholm, New York, London and Florida since marrying in 2013.

The couple share three children – Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and four-year-old Princess Adrienne.

Madeleine and Christopher married in 2013

In a statement, the place said: "HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill and family are moving home to Stockholm in August 2023.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Sweden for the time being.

"Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will go to preschool."

It added that the family-of-five will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.

Madeleine and her children in New York last month

Just one week ago, Madeleine shared a sweet photograph to her personal Instagram account, showing the princess and her children in Central Park as they enjoyed a trip to New York.

"9 years later Leonore is back in NYC!" she captioned the family shot.

Princess Leonore was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014.

In 2019, it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness.

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

