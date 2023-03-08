King Charles has royal fans saying the same thing after very surprising greeting His Majesty travelled to Colchester alongside Camilla

King Charles delighted fans on Tuesday during his visit to Colchester alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The duo were greeted by royal well-wishers who thronged around Colchester Castle armed with Union Jack flags. As the King paused to shake hands, eagle-eyed fans were surprised to spot the monarch playfully fist-bumping members of the public.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted by cheering crowd in Colchester

The sweet moment was shared on social media in a joyful Instagram update featuring clips of the King and Queen during their visit. In the caption, King Charles' social media team penned: "So wonderful to celebrate with Colchester today as they mark their new City status!

"Colchester officially became a city in November 2022, having been awarded the status during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

Charles greeting royal well-wishers

Royal fans heaped praise on His Majesty, with one writing: "Loved how the King fist bumped someone in the crowd," while a second remarked: "Fist bump by The King! How wonderful!!"

A third noted: "He's such a cool cat," and a fourth added: "What a beautiful visit and celebration! Very much looking forward to the coronation."

The royal couple were all smiles

During their whirlwind visit, the royal couple travelled to Colchester Zoo to meet their newest addition – a baby white rhino named Dara. As he pulled on a cord to draw material covering the rhino's name, a town crier rang a bell and boomed out: "Oyez, oyez, oyez! I officially proclaim Colchester Zoo's newest addition as baby Dara."

His loud response prompted Charles to start laughing before he told zoo staff, "I do hope it grows into a substantial animal!" He then departed by car as a band played God Save The King.

Charles and Camilla outside Colchester Castle

Queen Consort Camilla, meanwhile, visited Colchester library where she was presented with an Essex library card. Camilla, who supports a number of literacy charities, joked: "I shall have to come back and see what I can find".

