King Charles's surprise comment to royal photographer amid protests

Planting trees and cutting cakes is all par for the course when you're a royal, and King Charles made a thoughtful gesture as he and Queen Consort Camilla carried out engagements in Colchester on Tuesday.

The monarch, 74, and his wife, 75, joined Age UK for afternoon tea with local volunteers at Colchester Library, and the couple helped to slice up a delicious-looking cake. Watch the moment below…

At the end, King Charles was spotted gesturing to The Sun's royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, and said: "Arthur, make sure you get a bit [of cake] before you go. It'll give you some energy to carry all that weight [camera equipment] around."

Arthur, who has been photographing the royals for over four decades, recently joined HELLO! on A Right Royal Podcast. In the episode, the photographer talks about how he and Charles had a rocky start to their relationship, but now he's his favourite royal. And it certainly seems the pair have a sweet rapport with one another.

The couple joined Age UK volunteers for afternoon tea

Over the years, their relationship blossomed as Arthur witnessed firsthand everything the then-Prince of Wales selflessly did for everyone else, "day in, day out".

"I was kind of very impressed by him. And I really thought this man just gets things done. And so not only did I not want to be aggressive anymore, I wanted to support him as much as I could," he told HELLO!

A protestor during Charles and Camilla's visit to Colchester

The King and Queen Consort were met with shouts and boos from protestors as they arrived in Colchester to celebrate its city status earlier in the day.

As Charles and Camilla got out of the car, a protester said through a megaphone: "Answer your critics, Charles. Come over and talk to your critics."

The protester also said, "Why are you wasting our money?”, and "Don't you believe in democracy Charles?".

The King waved to gathered crowds before going through a gate into Colchester Castle's grounds, but did not appear to acknowledge the protesters who were standing on the far side of the road behind a police presence.

However, there were plenty of fans in the crowd to greet the royal couple, with a number of schoolchildren waving Union flags.

