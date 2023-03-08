King Charles gets the giggles for best reason on joint visit with Queen Camilla! Charles and Camilla took a trip to Colchester

King Charles and the Queen Consort are often seen laughing together – and the same was true on Tuesday when they paid a joint visit to Colchester.

After a setback at the start of the trip, the royals were greeted at Colchester Castle by a guard of honour and excited schoolchildren waving Union Jack flags. See their warm reception here...

Charles was even presented with a special drawing of himself by a little girl who had also written the words 'Best King' on the top.

A short time later, the monarch was on hand to reveal the name of Colchester's Zoo's newest addition – a baby white rhino named Dara. And it was at that moment that Charles got the giggles!

King Charles tried to stifle his giggles on the visit

As he pulled on a cord to draw material covering the rhino's name, a town crier rang a bell and boomed out: "Oyez, oyez, oyez! I officially proclaim Colchester Zoo's newest addition as baby Dara."

His loud response prompted Charles to start laughing before he told zoo staff, "I do hope it grows into a substantial animal!" He then departed by car as a band played God Save The King.

Colchester's Town Crier proved to be a big hit with the monarch!

Andy Moore, conservation education manager at Colchester Zoo, said the name Dara means beautiful one in Swahili.

"It was all a secret and a surprise so His Majesty revealed it for us," he said.

"And then the town crier obviously then – probably people in Wivenhoe and further away could hear! It was really great."

Queen Camilla received her own library card during the visit

Camilla, meanwhile, was presented with a membership card for Essex libraries during a tour of the Colchester branch with the King, as she celebrated the Essex Year of Reading with broadcaster and children’s author Dermot O'Leary and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

The Queen Consort, who supports a number of literacy charities, joked: "I shall have to come back and see what I can find," following the presentation.

