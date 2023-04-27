Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Alexia missed family photoshoot
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are parents to three daughters

Queen Maxima and Princess Alexia
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima shared a beautiful photograph with their daughters to mark the Dutch monarch's 56th birthday on Thursday – but one family member was missing from the snap.

The palace posted the image of the King and Queen, alongside Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Ariane, 16, and the family's pet dog, Mambo, before they headed to Rotterdam for the King's Day celebrations.

But Willem-Alexander and Maxima's middle daughter, Princess Alexia, was missing from the photoshoot.

The 17-year-old is currently at UWC Atlantic College in Wales where she will complete her two-year International Baccalaureate this spring.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

The late Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh toured the campus in 2014 - take a look at its impressive grounds in the clip below...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip visit UWC Atlantic College

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, 17, is also a student at the college and will finish her studies this year, before starting three years of military training this August.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will be among the European royals at King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Princess Catharina-Amalia will also join her parents at a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace.

UWC Atlantic College is set in St Donat's Castle© Getty
UWC Atlantic College is set in St Donat's Castle, Wales

The Dutch royals chose bright outfits for the family photoshoot, with Maxima looking gorgeous in a green midi dress with a matching headband.

Future queen Catharina-Amalia wowed in a fuchsia co-ord, while Ariane opted for an ivory trouser suit with cobalt blue accessories.

King Willem-Alexander, who ascended the throne in 2013 after his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication, married Argentine-born Maxima in 2002.

