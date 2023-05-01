Queen Consort Camilla's transformation over the years - from secretary to Her Majesty

This week will be historic, and one that will be watched by millions from across the globe – the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. The momentous occasion, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, is a symbolic moment that will seal Camilla's place in the history of the monarchy.

Her journey from being King Charles' partner and a secretary before finally Her Majesty has been played out over more than five decades, and culminates in her being anointed and crowned as the nation's Queen. During the 18 years, she has been married to the King, the Queen Consort has grown into the role and is now an assured royal host when hosting a reception at Clarence House or travelling overseas.

Camilla, 75, is patron or supporter of a number of literacy charities, speaks out in support of victims of domestic violence and champions several animal welfare organisations. Her most significant role is in supporting the King and being the comforting presence that enables him to fulfil his role as head of state.

The then Prince Charles first met fun, confident Camilla on Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970 when he had just left Cambridge University, a year before he joined the Royal Navy. No marriage proposal came despite the closeness between them, and in 1971, Charles joined the Navy. The relationship cooled as he dedicated himself to duty and long periods away at sea.

© Getty The Queen Consort and King Charles will be crowned on Saturday

In 1973, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles, a British Army officer, with whom she had two children, Tom and Laura while Charles married the former Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. However, eventually, both of their marriages fell into difficulty. Camilla divorced in 1995, and Charles got divorced from Diana the year after. There was controversy when Charles admitted he had committed adultery with Camilla while still married to Diana, but she chose to remain silent on the subject.

After Andrew and Camilla both divorced - and Diana died in 1997 - Camilla and Charles became an item once more. Their first public appearance together was outside the Ritz hotel in London in 1999. The culmination of their romance was marriage, and a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005, with Camilla becoming an HRH and the Duchess of Cornwall.

© Getty Prince Charles seen chatting to Camilla at a polo match

Over the decades, fans have warmed to the Queen Consort and credit her for supporting our new King and becoming his rock. And now, Camilla is just as popular a figure when out and about on royal duties as the rest of the royal family.

Camilla is currently the Queen Consort; that title is given to the wife of a reigning king. In contrast, the title Queen is reserved for female royals who have become monarch through the royal line of succession.

Queen Elizabeth expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as Consort before her death in September. In a message to mark her 70th anniversary of her monarchy last year, she said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service".

© Getty The then Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles on their wedding day

Since the Queen's death, the Queen Consort has faced criticism from her stepson, the Duke of Sussex, in his controversial memoir Spare. Prince Harry branded Camilla "dangerous" and criticised her attempts to rehabilitate her image at his cost, saying she sacrificed him on "her personal PR altar".

He did, however, describe her as not an "evil stepmother" and said they were "perfectly pleasant" when they saw one another. Harry wrote of how he and his brother Prince William endorsed Camilla's relationship with their father Charles, but begged him not to marry her. "Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa's blessing we presumed," the Duke wrote.

But Harry's stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles has hit out at the claims, saying: "I don't care what anyone says – this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

