King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla look so regal in new portraits ahead of the coronation

With just eight days to go until the coronation on 6 May, Buckingham Palace has shared three new photographs of the King and Queen Consort, ahead of the big day.

The images were taken in the Palace's blue drawing room last month by Hugo Burnand, with one showing the couple standing side by side in front of a portrait of King George V painted shortly after his coronation in June 1911.

The King, 74, is wearing a blue Anderson and Sheppard suit, with a blue tie and white Turnbull and Asser shirt.

© Hugo Burnand The King is seated in a chair which dates back to 1829

Meanwhile, Camilla, 75, looks elegant in a blue wool crepe coat dress from her go-to designer Fiona Claire and the late Queen's pearl drop earrings set, which is adorned with sapphire and ruby gemstones, and a pearl necklace from her private collection.

Two further images show Charles and Camilla seated individually.

© Hugo Burnand The Queen Consort wears a dress by Fiona Clare

© Hugo Burnand The King and Queen Consort pose for a portrait in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace

The King is sitting in a giltwood and silk upholstered armchair which dates back to 1829 and was supplied to King George IV to furnish Windsor Castle.

And the Queen Consort is sitting in a giltwood and silk long-seated upholstered armchair dating back to 1812.

Hugo Burnand was the official photographer for Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding, as well as for Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

The King and Queen Consort's joint coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, with the palace sharing details of the carriages, the procession route, the regalia and the full list of people with ceremonial roles. Here's everything we know so far in the run-up to the big day...

Prince George will be among the royal family members with a starring role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal will reportedly be the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

