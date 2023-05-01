Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children Sienna and August celebrate Ellie Goulding's son Arthur's 2nd birthday

Ellie Goulding is close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as other royal family members

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had their hands full over the weekend as they accompanied their children, little Sienna and two-year-old August, at a birthday party held at Bluebird Cafe in London.

They were among the select guests who were invited to celebrate Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's son Arthur's second birthday – with the parents pulling out all the stops for a racing-themed birthday bash.

© Instagram Ellie Goulding celebrated her son Arthur's second birthday over the weekend

In newly released pictures, obtained by MailOnline, Princess Beatrice was seen carrying her 19-month-old daughter Sienna in her arms while accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. With her hair swept up into a high ponytail, Beatrice looked lovely in a rich navy tiered midi dress featuring voluminous sleeves and a relaxed wide skirt silhouette while her partner kept things cool, yet, stylish with dark trousers, a denim shirt worn over a white T-shirt and a black cap.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

They were closely followed by a heavily pregnant Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who was seen carrying August. For the family outing, the royal mum showcased her growing baby bump in a blue floral mini-dress from Whistles. She teamed her spring frock with a pair of white trainers, dark sunglasses and finished off her look with a delicate necklace.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding have been friends for many years

After the celebration, proud mum Ellie took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap from inside showing the birthday boy posing in front of an impressive display of blue and grey balloons as well as Cars-themed inflatables for the "two fast" birthday. "Happy birthday to my darling Arthur x," gushed Ellie.

The singer, 36, has been close friends with Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, for years and have even enjoyed holidays together. Ellie was among the guests at Eugenie's royal wedding, and the royal reciprocated the invitation in 2019 when she attended Ellie and Caspar Jopling's nuptials.

The singer is no stranger to royalty, having met Prince Harry and performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.

© Getty The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome their second child soon

Their friendship would have no doubt grown stronger since becoming mothers. Ellie previously revealed that Princess Eugenie had been on hand to offer advice during her pregnancy.

Speaking about the royal, who gave birth to her first child in February 2021, the star told The Telegraph: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.