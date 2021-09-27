Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie swap new-mum tips - 'Huge sense of camaraderie' The pop star and the royal have remained close

Princess Eugenie and pop star Ellie Goulding share a close friendship, having attended one another's weddings. And it seems they've been navigating motherhood together too.

In a cover interview with Tatler, the Starry Eyed singer revealed she had been swapping parenting tips with the royal, who welcomed baby August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in February.

Ellie, who became mum to son Arthur with her husband, Caspar Jopling, in April, said: "There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breast-feeding, and just figuring it all out. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that."

In an interview with The Telegraph in March, Ellie also revealed the pair had been in close contact throughout their pregnancies, saying of Eugenie: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

The new mum was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018, and Eugenie reciprocated the invitation in 2019 when she attended Ellie and Caspar Jopling's nuptials at York Minster, along with Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice.

Ellie and Caspar on their wedding day in 2019

The York family have just welcomed a new addition with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter on 18 September.

The couple, who married in July 2020, are yet to announce their baby girl's name and share the first photos of their bundle of joy.

