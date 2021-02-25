The special new bond between Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding The royal and singer have a close friendship

It's a special start to the year for both Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding, who are both experiencing motherhood for the first time!

The close friends, who have known each other for years, will soon be bonding over baby talk, as Eugenie has just become a mother to her little boy, August, while Ellie is expecting her first child, due in the next two months.

Starry Eyed singer Ellie was a guest at Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2019 and the princess attended Ellie's nuptials to Caspar Jopling the same year. The friends have even holidayed with each other in the past.

Now both ladies are welcoming their first babies within months of each other; we imagine the pair often chat on the phone, with Eugenie giving Ellie advice on birth and the newborn phase.

And with lockdown restriction soon lifting in England, the new mothers will be able to get together for baby playdates once Ellie's tot arrives. From 29 March, two households or six people are allowed to meet in private gardens, and hopefully, from 6 May, two households or up to six people will be able to gather together indoors.

The friends at a ball together in 2016

It's lovely that the two friends will be able to share the joys of new motherhood with each other. We won't be surprised if they ask each other to be godparents, too.

Princess Eugenie's little boy, August, looked absolutely adorable in the first official photograph with his doting parents, which the royal shared on her Instagram page. We imagine Ellie and Casper's baby will be equally cute! Perhaps Eugenie will lend Ellie some of August's clothes if she welcomes a boy.

Eugenie and Jack with baby Oscar

Photo credit: Instagram / Princess Eugenie

Ellie shared photos of her blossoming baby bump in an interview with Vogue, revealing that she 30 weeks pregnant. The star told the publication how she discovered she was pregnant last August when she took a trip to celebrate her one year wedding anniversary - and has kept the news secret amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said: "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."

