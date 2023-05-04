Prince William reveals how coronation rehearsals with children George, Charlotte and Louis went

Prince William and Princess Kate were all smiles on Thursday when they stepped out in Soho, at the heart of London's West End to pay a visit to the Dog and Duck pub.

Whilst chatting to enthusiastic crowd members, Prince William revealed how his three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, felt during the coronation rehearsal on Wednesday.

The couple attended the Dog and Duck

When asked if they enjoyed their practice run of the big day, the Prince revealed: "Yes they did, we've got a few more practices going on keeping us busy!"

He also shared his own excitement for the historical day, explaining: "[I'm] very excited it will be a busy weekend!"

Kate was all smiles

The royal couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to travel to the pub, alighting at Tottenham Court Road. On the journey, Kate echoed her husband's sentiments whilst chatting to TFL workers ahead of the busy coronation weekend.

She said: "Yes, it's going to be a busy time. We're getting there. I still feel like we're trying to get ducks in a row."

© WPA Pool William and Kate boarded the Elizabeth Line

The husband and wife duo boarded the tube at Acton Main Line in West London before alighting at Tottenham Court Road. See their journey in the video below.

Prince William and Kate travel on the tube to visit London pub

Whilst inside the pub, Kate also shared that Prince George was especially excited for the exciting occasion, which will see him take on the role of the page of honour. She said: "He is [excited] actually. Having done a few rehearsals, I think everyone is a bit more relaxed."

She said the atmosphere in the area was "wonderful" and that excitement for the coronation was "already starting to build".

© Getty Kate takes a selfie with a member of the crowd

William and Kate even obliged in a Mortimer’s Orchard Cider during their visit. The Prince also pulled the first pint of a special coronation cider. "I find you get the best conversations in pubs," he said. "People are more relaxed. Restaurants you don’t get it. You get it with the food but not the conversation."

Yesterday's rehearsal saw the royal pair step out with their three little ones at Westminster Abbey ahead of the big day on Saturday. They were joined by the King, the Queen Consort and her grandsons, and the Princess Royal.

Prince George and Camilla's grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles, have starring roles as the King and Queen Consort's pages of honour. William and Kate are also expected to be among the royals to attend a glittering Buckingham Palace reception with members of foreign royal families on Friday evening.

