Why Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended coronation rehearsal

The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured at Westminster Abbey with their three children

The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured attending a rehearsal for the King's coronation with their children on Wednesday ahead of the big day on Saturday 6 May.

Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, nine, has a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of the Abbey on the day.

But royal fans might be wondering why his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were at the rehearsal.

© James Whatling Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also attended despite not having any roles on the day

While the young royals haven't been given a specific role at the coronation, they are expected to be among the 2,200 guests in the congregation to witness as their grandfather is crowned. Learn more in the clip below...

The family-of-five were pictured looking smartly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the Princess wearing a black and white floral LK Bennett tea dress. Charlotte, who turned seven on Tuesday, wore a collared blue printed dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, donned suits like their father, William.

The Waleses were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who is expected to have a key role as the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

© James Whatling William and Kate's kids had to miss school to attend the rehearsals with the rest of the family

© James Whatling Kate looked stunning in an LK Bennett dress

On Thursday, William and Kate will visit the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the coronation weekend.

Thousands of street parties are set to take place across the weekend, with events to celebrate the Big Lunch on Sunday 7 May.

The royals and 20,000 guests will then watch a star-studded coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

© James Whatling King Charles was also in attendance

© James Whatling Queen Consort Camilla wore a blue outfit for the rehearsals at the abbey

Bank Holiday Monday has been billed as the Big Help Out to encourage people to volunteer in their local community.

They are also expected to attend a glittering pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, alongside members of the British and foreign royal families.

Dozens of people lined Birdcage Walk as a dress rehearsal for the coronation weekend took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Despite there being a controlled explosion earlier in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, members of the public watched the rehearsal, unaware a man had been arrested hours earlier.

