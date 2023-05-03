Prince and Princess of Wales pictured with their children at coronation rehearsal

The Wales family have been photographed at Westminster Abbey

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed with their children at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning ahead of a coronation rehearsal.

William and Kate were in high spirits as they joined other members of the royal family, including the King and Queen, for a run-through of Saturday’s ceremony.

© James Whatling Kate looked stunning in a floral tea dress

Princess Kate looked typically elegant in a monochrome silk tea dress while her husband opted for a navy suit – as did the couple's sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday on Tuesday, wore a pretty blue floral summer dress and a white cardigan.

© James Whatling William and Kate's kids had to miss school to attend the rehearsals with the rest of the family

The coronation rehearsal was particularly important for Prince George, who has been given the honour of acting as one of his grandfather’s pages. He will walk behind the King, carrying his robes as he enters and leaves the Abbey.

The King's pages are his grandson George, Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton one of the Queen's Companions, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley also known as film-maker David Rocksavage and a friend of the Prince of Wales, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

© James Whatling Princess Anne will play an important role on Charles's big day

The Queen's Pages of Honour will be her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis, aged 13, by her daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Frederick, by son Tom Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

© James Whatling Queen Consort Camilla wore a blue outfit for the rehearsals at the abbey

Page of Honour is a role usually granted to teenage sons of the nobility and they take part in major ceremonies involving the monarch, including coronations and the State Opening of Parliament.

© James Whatling King Charles was also in attendance

Traditionally they wear a scarlet frock coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat, breeches and hose, white gloves, black buckled shoes and a lace cravat and ruffles.

Prince George has served as a pageboy at the royal weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank, but this will be his most significant public role to date.