The Prince and Princess of Wales take the tube to visit Soho pub - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined revellers in Soho just two days ahead of King Charles's coronation.
Prince William, 40, and Kate, 41, are visiting the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how its preparing for the coronation weekend from members of staff and will meet representatives from other hospitality and recreation businesses in the Soho area.
The couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to travel to the pub, alighting at Tottenham Court Road. See their journey here...
William and Kate boarded the Tube at Acton Main Line in west London and chatted to Transport for London (TfL) workers about their plans for the busy bank holiday weekend when tens of thousands of people are expected in the capital.
At one point Kate was asked about Charles's coronation on Saturday and replied: "Yes, it's going to be a busy time. We're getting there. I still feel like we're trying to get ducks in a row."
The royal couple travelled three stops and got off at Tottenham Court Road, in the shadow of Centrepoint tower block.
The Princess opted for a red and white ensemble, wearing a repeat collarless coat from Eponine London, over a white button-up dress.
The Dog & Duck pub is part of the Nicholson's group, which own several pubs across the UK and this year celebrates its 150th anniversary. Over the coronation weekend, the collection of pubs will be hosting a number of events to celebrate.
After leaving the pub, the Prince and Princess spent time speaking to the crowds gathered outside.
It comes after the Waleses were spotted attending a coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
They were joined by the King, the Queen Consort and her grandsons, and the Princess Royal.
Prince George and Camilla's grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles, have starring roles as the King and Queen Consort's pages of honour.
William and Kate are also expected to be among the royals to attend a glittering Buckingham Palace reception with members of foreign royal families on Friday evening.
