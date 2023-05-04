The Prince and Princess of Wales take the tube to visit Soho pub - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales met royal fans in London

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined revellers in Soho just two days ahead of King Charles's coronation.

Prince William, 40, and Kate, 41, are visiting the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how its preparing for the coronation weekend from members of staff and will meet representatives from other hospitality and recreation businesses in the Soho area.

The couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to travel to the pub, alighting at Tottenham Court Road. See their journey here...

WATCH: William and Kate take the tube to Soho

William and Kate boarded the Tube at Acton Main Line in west London and chatted to Transport for London (TfL) workers about their plans for the busy bank holiday weekend when tens of thousands of people are expected in the capital.

At one point Kate was asked about Charles's coronation on Saturday and replied: "Yes, it's going to be a busy time. We're getting there. I still feel like we're trying to get ducks in a row."

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho

The royal couple travelled three stops and got off at Tottenham Court Road, in the shadow of Centrepoint tower block.

The Princess opted for a red and white ensemble, wearing a repeat collarless coat from Eponine London, over a white button-up dress.

© Getty The couple's outing comes a day after the royal family rehearsed for the big day at Westminster Abbey

© Getty Kate accessorised with a white Mulberry bag

© Getty The crowds in Soho

The Dog & Duck pub is part of the Nicholson's group, which own several pubs across the UK and this year celebrates its 150th anniversary. Over the coronation weekend, the collection of pubs will be hosting a number of events to celebrate.

© Getty Kate stunned in a red coat

© Getty The royal couple heard how the pub are preparing for the coronation of King Charles III

© Getty The Dog & Duck pub is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year

After leaving the pub, the Prince and Princess spent time speaking to the crowds gathered outside.

© Getty Kate takes a selfie with a member of the crowd

It comes after the Waleses were spotted attending a coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© James Whatling The Wales family attended the rehearsal at Westminster Abbey

© James Whatling Kate looked stunning in an LK Bennett dress

They were joined by the King, the Queen Consort and her grandsons, and the Princess Royal.

Prince George and Camilla's grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles, have starring roles as the King and Queen Consort's pages of honour.

William and Kate are also expected to be among the royals to attend a glittering Buckingham Palace reception with members of foreign royal families on Friday evening.

