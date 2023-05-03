Queen Consort Camilla joined by grandsons at coronation rehearsal

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned on 6 May

The Queen Consort was joined by her grandsons as the senior royals took part in a coronation rehearsal on Wednesday.

With just three days to go, the King and Queen Consort were seen heading into Westminster Abbey with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, and the Princess Royal.

A beaming Camilla, 75, was later pictured in a car with two of her grandsons, believed to be 13-year-old twins, Gus and Louis Lopes, who are among the pages of honour, as the royal party returned from the rehearsal.

The Queen Consort wore a navy pinstripe ensemble while Gus and Louis donned suits. The twins are the sons of Camilla's daughter, Laura, and her husband, Harry Lopes.

© Getty The Queen Consort leaves the rehearsal with her grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes

© Getty The Queen Consort waved to the crowds as she left the rehearsal

Art curator Laura, 45, also has a 15-year-old daughter, Eliza, who was one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's bridesmaids at their royal wedding in 2011.

Camilla's grandson, Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, who is the son of Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys, is also one of the Queen's pages, along with her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, ten.

RELATED: Why Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended coronation rehearsal

TOP STORY: Prince William welcomes first coronation guest to Windsor Castle

© Getty Prince William and Prince Louis leaving the rehearsal

Food writer and critic Tom said of Freddy’s role: "I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be. I don’t think he has a sense of the occasion.”

He told The News Agents podcast: "He’s a 13-year-old boy who loves football, a Spurs supporter… So, his worries are about the Spurs manager and losing when we're up and you know, that sort of stuff…"

NEWS: King Charles's loving gesture to Princess Kate ahead of coronation

© James Whatling Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also attended despite not having any roles on the day

© James Whatling Kate looked stunning in an LK Bennett dress

He added: "There's no reason for our children to be in the press at all and so we've purposely kept them well away from anything to do with that…

"I think there are a lot of rehearsals that are going to happen before and he's doing it with his cousins, his two best mates and another sort of second cousin, my first cousin's son so they will know each other."

© James Whatling King Charles was also in attendance

The King's pages are: his grandson Prince George; Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, one of the Queen's Companions; Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, also known as filmmaker David Rocksavage, and a friend of the Prince of Wales; and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.