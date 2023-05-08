Royal fans spot big coronation mistake involving Prince Louis, and they have so many questions

Royal fans the world over were watching the coronation in their millions, noting every last detail with interest.

And one group of dedicated followers noticed something very irregular, involving Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest, Prince Louis.

Eagle-eyed Twitter account GertsRoyals noted that Prince Louis had been listed on the Court Circular as scheduled to attend the Coronation Concert with his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but the youngest was a no show.

© WPA Pool Where's Louis? The five-year-old was missing from the Coronation Concert - despite being listed as an attendee

The court circular’s Sunday edition stated: “The King and Queen this evening gave a Reception at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended. Afterwards Their Majesties were present at the BBC Concert at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Coronation of The King and Queen at which The Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales... were present."



© WPA Pool Prince Louis was back in action the day after the concert for his first-ever royal engagement

But was Louis’ inclusion a mistake, or was there a last-minute change of plans? This was the hot topic of discussion.

The royal youngster gave a balcony wave alongside his mum and dad, Princess Kate and Prince William at Saturday's coronation

One user wrote: “They probably just copied and pasted from Saturday CC and thought all of Waleses will be there for the concert.” Many agreed, but the opinion was split, with several readers thinking there was more to it than that. “Maybe he was being extremely naughty,” said one fan, while another speculated: “Methinks it‘s not a mistake, but just a matter of his age. Last minute behavior/tummy upset/sleepiness, etc.”

Another fan joked: “Louis is such a diva. Will he attend or won’t he attend?”

Prince Louis was trending on social media during his grandfather King Charles's Coronation in part because of his cheeky expressions

Whether Louis was added to the court circular in error remains to be seen. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time he’s been listed for an event he didn’t attend. He was also mentioned among attendees at the Service of Thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip, but he was a no-show.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Louis also delighted the nation with his antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

At five years old, however, it’s plausible that Louis would have struggled with the lateness of the concert. It was scheduled to finish at 10pm (and indeed it ran on much later than that) - so it was probably well past his bedtime.

In fact, the youngster also skipped the late evening Jubilee concert, the Platinum Party at the Palace. It was logical that he wouldn’t be expected to attend the coronation event.

Royal fans would have loved to have seen Louis waving flags with his elder siblings at the spectacular concert, which featured performances from Lionel Richie and Take That. It was watched by an average audience of 10.1 million, according to overnight figures from the BBC.

© Getty Prince Louis shares a moment with big sister Princess Charlotte during Saturday's coronation

© Getty Prince Louis held tight to Charlotte's hand

© Getty The Princess of Wales smiles at her youngest during the ceremony

The youngster enjoyed the flypast with the family

© WPA Pool While Louis missed Sunday's Coronation concert, the on Monday he was more than ready for some fun with the Scouts

© DANIEL LEAL Prince Louis enjoyed a sweet toasted marshmallow treat with older brother Prince George

© WPA Pool The five-year-old Prince was keen to fill up his own wheelbarrow

© WPA Pool The Scouts event was Prince Louis' first royal engagement - so we're looking forward to more memorable moments to come!

