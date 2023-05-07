Princess Charlotte's unseen role after King Charles's coronation revealed by Prince William

The Prince of Wales has spoken about Princess Charlotte's unofficial role at the King and Queen's coronation, as he and wife Kate surprised well-wishers on the Long Walk in Windsor.

William, 40, who paid homage to his father during the Westminster Abbey, was asked by one little girl where his eight-year-old daughter Charlotte was, he replied: "She's very tired after yesterday. She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved herself."

The young Princess was a doting big sister as she held five-year-old Prince Louis' hand as they arrived and departed the coronation service at the Abbey.

Charlotte could also be seen chatting to her little brother throughout the two-hour service. Louis, who celebrated his fifth birthday last month, retired midway through the ceremony but joined his parents and siblings in the carriage procession as the royals made their way back to Buckingham Palace.

George, nine, had a starring role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour and was dressed in a red uniform.

Charlotte matched her mother Kate in a white Alexander McQueen dress with a floral headpiece, while Louis was dressed in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

After the coronation service and carriage procession, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were among the royals to join the newly crowned King and Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

The family-of-five waved at the crowds and looked up in awe as the aircraft put on a spectacular display. William and Kate were even spotted sharing sweet glances at one another.

With a few hours to go before Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others take to the stage in Windsor for a musical extravaganza, William and Kate chatted to picnicking families who were enjoying the summer sunshine. See their outing in the clip below...

The Prince wore a navy jacket and trousers, with a blue shirt, while the Princess almost matched her husband in a pale blue blazer, a white top, black fitted trousers and trainers.

Caroline Mulvihill, from the Rock Choir in Windsor and Maidenhead, spoke to William during the meet and greet.

She told the PA news agency: "We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It was quite interesting to hear that."

The King, Queen and royal family will join around 20,000 members of the public at the concert.

Heir to the throne William is to take to the stage to deliver a speech during the event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with Kensington Palace sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the prince during rehearsals.

