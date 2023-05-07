Supernanny has the best reaction to Prince Louis' behaviour at King Charles' coronation

King Charles III's coronation marked a historic turning point in the Prince and Princess of Wales' career, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis put on a glittering display of unity as they stepped into the spotlight.

The youngest members of the royal family had a front row seat at Westminster Abbey as their grandfather King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla received the crown.

© REX Prince Louis was spotted blowing raspberries on the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace

While nine-year-old Prince George seamlessly delivered in his role as one of the monarch's page boys, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte was the image of her mother as she made an entrance in a custom Alexander McQueen ivory silk gown designed by Sarah Burton.

It was Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest Prince Louis, however, who truly stole the royal spotlight with his charming behaviour and usual playful antics that showcased his big personality. Take a look at his best moments in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Louis' excitement dazzles crowds as he travels down the Mall

Louis made a planned early exit ahead of the coronation. The religious and solemn ceremony is two hours long, and therefore due to his young age, the five-year-old quietly left the service alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, before returning for the procession later on.

Parenting expert Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, was quick to react to the Wales children's model behaviour following their exciting roles at the coronation.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales

Taking to Instagram, Jo informed her 150k followers that Prince George did an "outstanding job," explaining alongside a photo of the future king with his tongue out that the facial expression was a sign of "concentration" and "focus".

Jo praised Princess Charlotte and said the young royal "understood the assignment." While Supernanny didn't comment directly on Prince Louis' cheeky expressions, she did add a wink face to her comment about Charlotte, which accompanied a photo of the royal seemingly informing little Louis to behave himself.

© Getty Prince Louis pointing during the service

From yawning to blowing raspberries at the crowds and even dancing on the Buckingham Palace balcony, King Charles' coronation proved all too exciting for the favourite royal tot. Who can blame him? It's not every day your grandfather is crowned King.

More of Prince Louis' best moments from the coronation

© Getty Prince Louis looking shocked as he puts his hand against the carriage window

© Getty Prince Louis retired part way through the service

© Rex The flypast was all too exciting for the five-year-old royal

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales were followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

© Getty The royal was on his best behaviour

