Prince William and Princess Kate tease exciting news after sharing coronation weekend family video

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on Sunday with an exciting update regarding the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

In an update shared to The Earthshot Prize's official Twitter account, representatives for Prince William and Princess Kate teased the unveiling of the 2023 host city.

WATCH: Prince Williams launches The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

The tweet read: "Where's The #EarthshotPrize heading to in 2023? [looking eyes emoji]."

In the poll below, royal fans were surprised to read the phrase, "We'll tell you tomorrow," with each word taking up its own answer box.

Stunned by the announcement, one fan commented: "Omg finally!!! I can't wait to find out," while a second noted: "New Zealand or Australia are my guesses!"

A third chimed in: "Now that's funny! Looking forward to another great one!" and a fourth commented: "This news, plus two engagements for Catherine next week, and William at the FA Cup final tonight. Pinch me!!!!"

© Getty The royal couple played a key role at King Charles III's coronation

Launched by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world. Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate attending the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace

In 2021, the star-studded inaugural ceremony kicked off at London's Alexandra Palace, whilst in 2022, the ceremony took place across the pond in Boston.

During last year's ceremony, Prince William took to the stage after a variety of celebrities and famous faces presented the prestigious awards to five winners from across the globe.

© Getty The couple spoke to David Beckham

Offering a message of hope, the father-of-three said: "When I founded this Prize in 2020, it was with the ambition to harness the same spirit of ingenuity, that inspired President John F. Kennedy to challenge the American people to put a person on the moon within a decade. So, it has been an honour to share the stories of our Earthshot winners and finalists from the heart of his hometown.

"I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet's greatest challenges, and by supporting and scaling them we can change our future."

© Getty Prince William delivered a poignant speech

He continued: "Alongside tonight’s winners and finalists, and those to be discovered over the years to come, it’s my hope the Earthshot legacy will continue to grow, helping our communities and our planet to thrive.

"And in the same way the space effort six decades ago created jobs, boosted economies, and provided hope, so too can the solutions borne of tonight's Earthshot Prize winners.

© Getty Princess Kate dazzled in green at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

"The decisions we make now will affect generations to come which is why we must choose the path of hope, optimism, and urgency to repair our planet."

