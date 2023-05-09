King Charles shares cute behind-the-scenes footage of Prince George dancing

The new King and Queen were crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

King Charles and Queen Camilla have given royal well-wishers an intimate look inside their coronation weekend, which was watched globally by millions of people.

Tens of thousands turned out in central London to see the pomp and pageantry, with Charles and Camilla processing through the streets in the Gold State Coach and taking to the Palace balcony in their glittering crowns following their historic ceremony.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the gold state coach

In the candid footage released on the official royal family Twitter account, a compilation of clips showed Their Majesties greeting their admirers as well as documenting their journey to Westminster Abbey.

The footage also featured members of their family, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh all taking part in engagements and royal walkabout. But one moment in the clip which really stood out was the moment Prince George was seen dancing with his granddad at the Windsor Concert - watch below:

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla share unforgettable coronation video

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight and five-year-old Prince Louis were also seen helping their parents volunteering on Monday.

Before the weekend of festivities came to a close, Charles issued a special coronation message, saying: "My wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

"To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one."

© Getty Their coronation took place at Westminster Abbey

He added: "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

The traditional official portraits marking the crowning of Charles and Camilla were released to round off the monarchy's landmark occasion. Among them, the King was captured in his full regalia – wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate, seated on a Throne Chair in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace royal balcony

Camilla was pictured alongside the King, and also in a solo portrait, wearing Queen Mary's Crown, with the train of her lengthy embroidered Robe of Estate spread in front of her.

MORE: Duchess Sophie praised for very touching gesture on coronation day

DON'T MISS: Princess Anne sparks major reaction in new photos - after missing coronation concert

The working royal family – the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Edinburghs, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra – were also photographed stood with the King and Queen in the images by Hugo Burnand.

© Getty Prince George was one of four Pages of Honour

© Getty The Princess of Wales was a vision in white

© Getty Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte behaved impeccably

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.